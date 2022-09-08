Cooler today with gusty winds; Red Flag Warnings still in effect

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are looking cooler today and Friday, as a cold front moves through bringing gusty winds with it.

Things will still be smoky and very dry with Red Flag Warnings through 8 pm.

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide, are possible this afternoon through early Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois and Shoshoni the outliers at 77 and 90 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 40’s for most, with Riverton and Shoshoni a bit warmer in the lower 50’s.