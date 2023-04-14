Cooler temperatures, snow expected today into tomorrow; quick melt expected

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winter weather returns today and tonight, with cooler temperatures along with a chance for snow.

Precipitation begins over northwest Wyoming by early afternoon and spreads southeast through the evening and overnight.

Snow that does stick should melt quickly Saturday.

High temperatures will vary across the county today, with Jeffrey City, Lander and Dubois in the upper 30’s, and Pavillion, Riverton and Shoshoni in the mid to upper 40’s.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 20’s for most, and in the mid teens for the windier areas. h/t NWSR