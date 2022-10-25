Cool, windy conditions today; very cool temperatures tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, any lingering snow over western parts of the state should end by around noon.

Elsewhere may see some light snow through the rest of the day, with the potential of light rain or ice pellets for eastern areas this afternoon.

Otherwise, breezy to windy, with a clearing sky through the day.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40’s today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 37 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s, with wind chills bringing things down to the mid teens.