Cool, mostly cloudy conditions for Friday; warming trend expected this weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we should expect cool weather, with some wind and cloudiness around the area today, April 19, through tonight.

Lipson says to expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the Lander area, while Riverton should be partly to mostly sunny.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible today into tonight as well.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that a warming trend is likely over the weekend and into much of next week.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area down in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s. h/t NWSR