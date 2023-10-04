Contracts, approvals and more happened at the Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, October 3. Below is a recap of that meeting.

A contract between Fremont County and Inberg-Miller Engineers was approved for the Transportation’s 2023 Striping Project.

Amendment number three to the ground ambulance service agreement between Fremont County Government and Frontier Ambulance, LLC. was approved in the amount of $386,976.00 as an additional subsidy for FY 2023-2024.

A sub-recipient agreement between Fremont County Commissioners and Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters was approved in the amount not to exceed $7,500 for services provided.

Pursuant to W.S. 18-3-515, the preparation and publication of annual statements was received from the County Clerk and County Treasurer for the preceding 12 months of receipts and expenditures.

The renewal of a contract between Novo Benefits, LLC and Fremont County for health benefits consulting services, instructions to release data to a third party, and statement of transparency was accepted.

The official letter of resignation from Kristi Green, Clerk of District Court, was accepted and the Republican Central Committee was notified.

The bid from 71 Construction was approved in the amount of $37,330.80 for concrete paving of curb, gutter and approach with apron using ARPA 1 funding for the 818 S Federal building parking lot.

A National 4H Proclamation to proclaim October 1-7, 2023, as National 4H Week was approved.

Following a 45-day comment period, the Fremont County Planning Commission’s recommendation that the 2023 Regular and Simple Subdivision regulations were approved.

A bid from Precision Dirt Works for $12,197.76, Precision Outdoor P&S for $20,192.10, and Matt Shaw Concrete for $2,483.49 for a total of $34,873.35 was approved for the LATC Riverton Library Landscaping Project.

A bid of $173,000 from Comtech for radio/pager replacements was approved under the LATC-funded Dispatch Radio/Pager Replacement Project.