Consistent weather conditions continue today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the broken record forecast continues, with cooler than average temperatures, and thunderstorms likely again to the south and west of the County.

Locally heavy rain is possible with any storms that develop, and storm chances hang around this week with increasing chances for areas east of the Divide by Tuesday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most all of Fremont County today, with Dubois at 76 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50’s.