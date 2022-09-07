Congratulations Brian Keele and Regina Keele (Hunter)!

Brian Keele and Regina Keele (Hunter) were married August 27th, 2022.
Congratulations to the happy couple! 

Thanks for celebrating with us! – The County 10 Team

