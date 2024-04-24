More

    Community Conversations at the Lander Library: Democracy under Construction

    Sponsored by Fremont County Libraries
    WHEN: Saturday April 27th from 10 am to 12 pm
    WHERE: Carnegie Room at the Lander Library

    WHAT: Join LWVFC and WY Humanities Council at the Lander Library for a guided nonpartisan discussion on the book, Democracy Under Construction. The theme for the discussion is “Community and Personal Connections” and will include readings of works from Ralph Waldo Emerson, Abraham Lincoln, Marko Ruble, and Jess Fahlsing.

    A PDF copy of the book is available online here, or you can swing by the Lander Library to pick up a copy of the excerpts being discussed.

    This post is sponsored by a generous grant from the Fremont County Library Foundation.

