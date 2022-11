(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be quite wintery for many, with snow showers to the west, cold temperatures in the north and windy conditions in the south.

Snow showers will spread eastward tonight into Thursday. The weekend looks mainly dry with below normal temperatures

High temperatures will be in the lower 30’s to the upper 40’s today, with lows in the mid teens tonight.

h/t NWSR