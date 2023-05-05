Coffee Time: Learn more about the Lander Library free seed library and Fundamentals of Gardening series

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Lane Bushmeyer and Monty Hettich from the Lander Library, here today to talk about some awesome things they have available to the public now that the weather is starting to warm up.

For folks who had no idea, Monty and Lane filled us in on the free seed library they have for anyone wanting to either take home or donate seeds for veggies or other plants (while supplies last), as well as the Fundamentals of Gardening series they currently run every Monday at 6pm.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Lane and Monty below to learn more!

