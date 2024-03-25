City of Riverton Sanitation Information – Good Friday and Yard Waste

Good Friday

If your garbage is normally picked up on Friday, it will be emptied on Thursday, March 28th due to Good Friday (March 29th). Please remember that your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

The City of Riverton Offices will be open on Good Friday, but the Fremont County Solid Waste facilities are closed.

Advertisement

2024 Residential Yard Waste Collection & Yard Waste Facility

The City of Riverton will begin collection of residential yard waste on Monday, April 1st. Please remember that your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

Organic yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, wood waste less than 3 inches in diameter and garden waste.

The Yard Waste Facility will be open on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hours of operation at the facility are Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advertisement

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 856-3687.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton