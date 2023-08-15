City of Riverton – Public Health Alert

EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2023

Due to a positive mosquito pool test, and the detection of the West Nile, the City of Riverton will start mosquito fogging two times per week in each designated area.

Previously requested “No Spray” areas will also be included in the twice per week fogging.

Advertisement

Call 307-856-3687 if you have questions.

Please refer to the 5 D’s for mosquito protection to prevent West Nile.

1) DAWN and 2) DUSK – Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.

3) DRESS – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.

Advertisement

4) DRAIN – Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.

5) DEET – Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.

Public Notice paid for by the City of Riverton

Advertisement