City of Riverton – News regarding Sanitation, Yard Waste and Curbside Recycling

On Friday, November 10, 2023, all City of Riverton Offices will be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.

If your Sanitation, Yard Waste or Recycling is normally picked up on Friday, it will be picked up on Thursday, November 9th. Please remember that your containers must be out by 7 a.m.

Last day for residential yard waste pick-up for the 2023 season is November 17th.

Advertisement

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 307-856-3687.\

This public notice paid for by the City of Riverton