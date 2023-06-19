Citizen board appointments, EV grant application on Riverton City Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes two citizen board appointments – one to the EDGE Committee and another to the Wind River Visitors Council.

The council will also consider an ordinance on second reading raising the age limit for tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 to align with federal and state laws.

There will be a public hearing before the council considers an ordinance on first reading clarifying “language related to the position of clerk” and changing “references to the position of finance director to city treasurer,” according to a staff memo.

“These revisions are consistent with the requirement of state statute,” the memo states.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-a resolution supporting the development of a new master plan for Central Wyoming Regional Airport

-an electric vehicle grant application

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting at 6:45 p.m. in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.