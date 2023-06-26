Challenge for Charities: Child Development Services of Fremont County

Join us in participating in the 13th Annual Challenge for Charities by donating today through July 10!

You can learn about the 52 participating nonprofits on our website. Here is a local organization doing some great work throughout Lander.

Child Development Services of Fremont County (CDSFC) is excited to participate in Challenge for Charities through the Lander Community Foundation again this year. In the last few years, we have been able to use these funds to support our Family Service Coordination for young children and their families. CDSFC works to create an inclusive environment supporting families to meet the educational and developmental needs of children of all abilities. Making connections for families of children birth to five years old to community resources, playgroups, friendships, and much more is one way that CDSFC supports our families.

Advertisement

Infant and toddler care is a new area for CDSFC. Opening our infant and toddler room in Lander this last year was an exciting new adventure. Our teachers were able to help new families return to work and provide a high-quality setting that helps nurture our youngest community members. Challenge for Charities helped our infant and toddler classroom design its space to meet the ever-changing needs of our students. This year we hope to purchase a multi-child stroller to take walks and get our babies outside.

Therapy needs is another service that our Family Service Coordination helps families navigate. CDSFC offers free physical therapy, occupational therapy, sensory diets, speech-language therapy, and more to all children with developmental needs. Donations from programs such as the Lander Community Foundations Challenge for Charities support this free service for our families. Donated funds not only allow us to provide this therapy for free, but also allow CDSFC to provide resources, materials, and equipment to help children and families navigate their environment and access experiences at little to no cost.

CDSFC strives to provide an inclusive setting, educating children of all abilities. Classroom teachers receive training in early childhood theories, strategies, and techniques to help children of varying abilities grow and learn based on their individual abilities and needs. C4C funds through the Lander Community Foundation donations help CDSFC send our staff to receive high-quality training. Staff learns how to integrate sensory materials, navigate enriching and adapting learning experiences, and provide authentic play-based learning for all children. CDSFC looks forward to another wonderful community turnout!

If you choose to join us in the 13th annual C4C fundraiser, fill out a donor form and designate your contribution to the organizations you choose to support. Mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation, PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520 by July 10. Or donate online.

Advertisement

Email us at [email protected] or call 307-438-9247 if you have any questions.