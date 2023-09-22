Central Wyoming Regional Airport exceeds 10,000 enplanements for third consecutive year

Katie Roenigk
Central Wyoming Regional Airport has achieved 10,000 annual enplanements for the third year in a row, city officials reported this month.

The benchmark allows the airport to qualify for federal funding without a waiver.

“We’ve worked very hard to establish that and to exceed it,” city administrator Kyle Butterfield said during a recent Riverton City Council meeting. “Last year (it) happened in the very first week of October, and in the year prior, that happened in September. So I think we’re doing good thing in that regard.”

This year, the 10,000-enplanement threshold was achieved in August, Butterfield said.

h/t City of Riverton

CWRA recorded 1,453 enplanements this August, Butterfield said in an email to the Fremont Air Service Team and the Riverton Airport Board – a number that represents “a year-over-year enplanement increase of 225, or 18.22 percent, above 2022.”

h/t City of Riverton

It’s also well above the 20-year average for the month, which currently sits at 1,149 enplanements, he said.

h/t City of Riverton

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

