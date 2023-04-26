Central Wyoming College – Spring Choral Showcase

The Central Wyoming College Music Department under the direction of Dr. Jeremy Cochran
put on their Spring Choral Showcase Tuesday evening to a good crowd at the Robert Peck Theater on the CWC campus.
The Showcase featured four songs by the Central Wyoming College / Community Handbell Choir and six numbers by the Collegiate / Master Chorale.
The handbell choir played the popular sea chanty “The Wellerman” along with “Ashokan Farewell,”
made famous by Ken Burn’s documentary “Civil War,” and two more arrangements, “Pavane” and “Let it Be” by the Beatles.
The choir sang songs associated with water, beginning with Deep River, Three Hungarian Folk Songs, Shenandoah,
The River in Judea, The Water is Wide, and the finale, Down by the Riverside.
Friday the Collegiate Band and the Times a Wastin’ Jazz Band perform at 7 p.m.