The Riverton Branch Library and the Dubois Branch Library are celebrating Veterans this November with a Veteran Film Series. Showcasing films that span multiple wars, and the experience of countless men and woman who fought & continue to fight the perils of war.

Riverton Branch Library Screenings:

Nov 2nd 7pm: They Shall not Grow Old

Nov. 9th 7pm: Thin Red Line

Nov. 16th 7pm: The Giant Killer

Nov. 30th 7pm: Hurt Locker