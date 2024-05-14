Soroptimists International of Fremont County: Celebrating 50 years of ‘Women Helping Women’

(Riverton, WY) – Soroptimist International of Fremont County recently celebrated 50 years with their 3rd annual “A Chocolate Affair event held on Saturday evening at the Riverton Elks Club.

For the past three years, A Chocolate Affair has been the annual fundraising event for the Live Your Dream Awards, a program that grants education and training awards to non-traditional head-of-household women seeking higher education.

This year’s ‘Live Your Dream’ 1st place winner was Amy Hutson, with runners-up Brittani Loghry and Regina Keele.

Another Soroptimist program, Dream It, Be It, is a $500 scholarship-type grant for young women in high school, also for further and continuing education. The grant is not limited to a college or university, and can also be used towards any certified vocational program.

The Soroptimists of Riverton, Wyoming were chartered on March 10, 1974, sponsored by Soroptimist International of Rawlins. Live Your Dream is the longest-running project, awarding money to women every year for the last 50 years. The Soroptomists of Fremont County displayed their information, flags, quilts,

and the original charter Proclamation signed by the original members. (h/t Carol Harper)

“We’re just building upon what they did and excited to be in the community,” said Soroptimist President-Elect Barbara Stapleton. “There’s been a lot of great ladies that have been members…we’ve done a lot of community projects in that time.”

The Sorpotimists are now in the high schools talking to the girls about goals and meeting challenges with the Dream It. Be It program, along with several other community programs and events.

“We have done backpacks, we’ve done mattresses at the camp up at Sinks Canyon,” continued Stapleton. “Our newest project is ‘Bras on the Bridge‘, which everyone has seen because it’s a very visible project bringing awareness to the worries of breast cancer for women.”

The Soroptopmists are also active during the month of October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and help as needed at the local women’s shelter. A Chocolate Affair (h/t Carol Harper)

For more information about Soroptimist International of Fremont County, visit their Facebook page. For more information about Soroptomists International, visit soroptimist.org.

