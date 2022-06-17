Family who sweetens life for Dubois residents honored at breakfast event

(Dubois, WY) – The community honored the Miller family for sweetening life for Dubois residents at the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois’ 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on Wednesday, June 15, at the Dubois K-12 School. Preliminary dollars raised at the event total $75,800, and all proceeds support the Club’s annual budget of $212,000.

Fremont County School District #2 Superintendent, Steve Splichal, highlighted the partnership between the school district and the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois in making a difference in the lives of youth. In the upcoming school year, the district plans to partner with the Club to provide vocational training to youth through the Club’s new Career Works’ program and Transfr VR. “We are committed to making sure each of our student’s is committed to success,” Splichal said.

Dubois Mayor, John Meyer proclaimed June 15 as “Boys & Girls Club Appreciation and Awareness Day” to honor the difference the Club makes to help children realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

A $2,000 scholarship was presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation to Dubois High School graduating senior, Jorie Hess, for her essay on her personal laws of life and for her involvement with the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois. Having joined the Club in the fifth grade, Jorie worked as a Youth Development Professional at the Club in her last three years of high school. She assisted members with homework, helped run Club programs, and even taught baseball. Jorie Hess, Foundation Education Award (h/t BGCCW)

The Miller family (Milt, Peggy, Kyle and Nicole) was presented with a Distinguished Service Award for the multiple ways they have impacted the lives of kids in the community. In receiving the award, Kyle Miller paid tribute to his father Milt’s tremendous work ethic, faith, and love for his family and family business—Wonderful Wyoming Honey. Kyle spoke of his mother’s love for her own children and the children of Dubois, demonstrated through her many years teaching physical education and coaching women’s sports. Kyle and Nicole Miller with Distinguished Service Award (h/t BGCCW)

Keynote speaker and Olympic gold medalist, Nikki Stone, inspired guests with a motivating speech about being like a turtle: have a tough shell, a soft inside, and be willing to stick your neck out. “When turtles fly, success won’t pass me by,” she said. She challenged Dubois residents to strive for great things, write goals down, carry them with you, and bounce back from setbacks and obstacles. “To accomplish great things, you have to strive for great things,” she said. Keynote Speaker, Nikki Miller (h/t BGCCW)

Nikki experienced this personally after a chronic back injury prevented her from standing–much less walking or skiing down a slope at almost 40 miles per hour. Nikki came dangerously close to being sidelined from aerial skiing indefinitely. The words of her grandmother guided her, “The brave do not live forever, but the cautious don’t live at all.”

Boys & Girls Club of Dubois provides out-of-school programming for youth in a safe environment with caring Youth Development Professionals and volunteers. Club programs are centered on academic success, good character & citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.