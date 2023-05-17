Body found along bank of Wind River identified

(Riverton, WY) – 39-year-old Bud G. Perry has been identified as the person found along the bank of the Wind River on April 23, according to a docket report released by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

At around 11 am on April 23, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting the body.

“It was apparent that the body had been there for quite some time,” the FCSO statement said. “Preliminary investigation at the scene did not reveal any obvious indications of foul play.”

Perry’s cause of death is listed in the Coroner docket report as “drowning asphyxia,” and the manner of death is listed as “accident.”

Perry also had methamphetamine and acetone listed under his relevant toxicology.