Dead body found along bank of the Wind River Sunday, FCSO reports

(Fremont County, WY) – On Sunday April 23rd at around 11:00 am, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a call from a citizen, reporting that they had found a deceased man along the bank of the Wind River, south of Riverton, according to a release issued by the FCSO on April 26.

“Deputies responded and located the body of an adult male,” the release continues. “It was apparent that the body had been there for quite some time. Preliminary investigation at the scene did not reveal any obvious indications of foul play.”

The release indicates that an investigation is ongoing by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

The incident was referenced in the April 24 FCSO call log, at which time County 10 submitted a Coroner’s Report.

County 10 will share further information as it becomes available.