Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone’s sophomore album ‘Two’ chronicles life’s complexities

(Laramie, WY) — Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone released their sophomore album “Two” on Aug. 25. Following the success of their debut release, the sophomore album showcases an evolution that solidifies their presence as a force in the Wyoming rock scene.

Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone is comprised of singer-guitarists Bob Lefevre, Scott Badham, John Poland, bassist Larson Lind, and drummer Mike Krupp. Together, they created “Two,” a full-on rock album that seamlessly weaves punchy, unbridled energy with intimate vulnerability and introspective lyrics—a juxtaposition that engages from start to finish. The record presents a clear departure from the band’s previous electrified alt-country tone and embraces a visceral rock sound that commands attention from the first note.

“This album is an interesting mix of songs, actually,” said Lefevre. “Two of the songs were our last two recordings with Seth [McGee],” a beloved bandmate and friend who passed away in 2021. “Three of them are my favorite songs from our previous band, Bondurant, that were never released, and then there are some brand new songs as well. They all fit the feel of what we were going for.”

Lefevre wrote all of the songs on the album, and each song explores a range of personal and societal themes, often unearthing life’s raw complexities with profound introspection. Tracks like ‘Keep It Down’ shed light on the irreverent encroachment of technology and consumerism into daily life, while ‘Secondhand’ and ‘All the Sense Runs Out’ explore the complexity of reconciling with loved ones who have antiquated or destructive viewpoints. Songs like ‘Leaving Town,’ ‘Fremont,’ ‘Get Along,’ and ‘Epitaph’ touch on the universal struggle of finding one’s place in the world. In contrast, the songs ‘Force the Issue’ and ‘Guillotine’ delve into the gradual shift of relationships and how change can fracture the connection over time.

Notable among the tracks is ‘Seth McGee.’ The lyrics pay homage to McGee’s unique personality and humor and are a touching reminder of McGee’s vibrant spirit.

“The first line, ‘Seth McGee was a friend of mine, he ate his chicken on the street,’ is a reference to an Instagram post Seth made to promote a show of ours a few years back where he filmed himself sitting on an amp in the parking lot of a strip club in Casper, at 10 in the morning, working his way through a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken,” said Lefevre. “It summed up his sense of humor and maybe him as a person—funny, strange, completely unself-conscious. We miss him a lot.”

“Two” showcases the band’s evolution and resilience, notably influenced by the passing of McGee and the addition of new bassist Lind. This transition subtly shapes the album’s overall tone, resulting in a more assertive and rock-infused sound. Collaborations with Laniece Schleicher and Elianna Panninos from Lefevre’s other band, 10 Cent Stranger, enrich the album’s sonic palette, creating a rich blend of voices and textures.

The album cover features a majestic Golden Pheasant in flight, symbolizing themes of moving on and letting go. This imagery also serves as a tribute to the band’s long-time bass player and original member, McGee, whose passing inspired some of the album’s poignant moments.

“On our debut, we had a real looker of a Golden Pheasant on the cover, and we took that theme to the next step with another Golden Pheasant, this time in flight,” said Lefevre. “For me, I think having that bird in flight had some significance about the themes of moving on and letting go, particularly when thinking about the death of Seth.” h/t Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone

The band returned to the Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO, to record with seasoned sound engineer Chris Beeble. Their live-in-the-room approach captured an organic energy that permeates the album.

“We go into the studio ready to roll,” said Lefevre. “We practice to click tracks for weeks beforehand, listen back to our practices, then come in and try to get as much done as we can in as short a time as possible. We track almost all of the music live in the same room, which results in the best overall feel, even if it is less ‘perfect’ than doing things separately.”

With each track, Lefevre hopes listeners can find reflections on their own experiences, fostering a sense of connection and shared humanity.

“I think with everything, you just hope that you connect with people—that they can see themselves in the characters in the songs, and maybe that makes them feel less alone,” said Lefevre.

“Two” is available for purchase as an LP, CD, and digital download on boblefevremusic.com. The album is also available to stream on all major streaming platforms. h/t Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone