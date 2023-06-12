Bison calf born at Cleveland Zoo to receive Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho based name; donation voting period open

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
Bison calf who will be named after the voting period ends on July 19. h/t Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Facebook page

(Cleveland, OH) – Cleveland19 News reported Saturday that a bison calf born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will receive its official name after an online donation voting period, and that name will have Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho roots.

The three possible names include “Heebee,” short for Heebee Cheechee, the name of an influential Shoshone elder; “Sho-Rap,” a combination of the names of the Shoshone and Arapaho; and “Tighee,” the name of a Shoshone chief.

All of the funds generated from the naming contest will go to the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Program, according to the Zoo website.

Advertisement

Vote/donate for your favorite name by the July 19 deadline, here.

Read the full Cleveland19 post from Alec Sapolin, here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.