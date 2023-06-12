Bison calf born at Cleveland Zoo to receive Eastern Shoshone, Northern Arapaho based name; donation voting period open

(Cleveland, OH) – Cleveland19 News reported Saturday that a bison calf born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will receive its official name after an online donation voting period, and that name will have Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho roots.

The three possible names include “Heebee,” short for Heebee Cheechee, the name of an influential Shoshone elder; “Sho-Rap,” a combination of the names of the Shoshone and Arapaho; and “Tighee,” the name of a Shoshone chief.

All of the funds generated from the naming contest will go to the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Program, according to the Zoo website.

Vote/donate for your favorite name by the July 19 deadline, here.

Read the full Cleveland19 post from Alec Sapolin, here.