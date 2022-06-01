Ohio woman succumbs to injuries after being tossed, gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

(Yellowstone National Park, WY) – A 25-year-old Grove City, Ohio woman was gored by a bison and tossed 10 feet into the air while visiting Yellowstone National Park on the morning of May 30, according to a release from the National Park Service.

The unnamed woman reportedly later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the release, the woman and two other individuals were initially within 25 yards of the bison (Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away), and she soon approached the animal within 10 feet near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin.

The bison eventually gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air, when she ultimately sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

The release went on to confirm that Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual.