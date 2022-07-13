Big Fremont County contingent at Wyoming All-Star Games

Tagg Lain of Cheyenne Central coaches the South Boy’s Team with his regular season assistant and former Lander head coach Jim Shaffer. He is also assisted by Mick Cochran of Wheatland.

Wyoming Indian senior Vidale “Tuff C’Bearing” will play a forward position on the elite squad. Tuff C’Bearing of Wyoming Indian {h/t Mia Washakie}

It is the North Boy’s squad that has the most Fremont County connections beginning with head coach Kyle Miller of Class 1-A runner-up Dubois. Miller is assisted by his Rams assistant coach Mike Marcus and Jackson Hole head coach Hayden Hatfield.

Riverton’s Lucas Engle {h/t Randy Tucker}

The North roster is full of Fremont County players, paced by 6-5 Cody Wright of Dubois, 6-6 Lucas Engle of Riverton, 6-0 guard Chaumbrey Romero of Wind River and 5-9 point-guard Tisso Guina of Lander Valley. Chaumbrey Romero of Wind River {h/t Randy Tucker} Tisso Guina of Lander Valley {h/t Randy Tucker}

On the girl’s side, Dezreen C’Hair of Wyoming Indian will play at forward for the South, and Lander guard Ryan Bell will play for the North. Ironically, Lander is south of Ethete, but the state breaks up alignments to even out rosters. Dezreen C’Hair of Wyoming Indian {h/t Randy Tucker} Lady Tiger Ryan Bell {h/t Randy Tucker}

The girls basketball game begins at 3:00 p.m. on July 23, at Casper College directly after the North/South All-Star Volleyball game which features Lander head coach Marissa Powell and four-time Class 3-A, all-state selection Demi Stauffenberg on the North , along with Tiger assistant coach Kassy Jarvis. Tiger standout and 3-A Player of the Year Demi Stauffenberg {h/t Randy Tucker}

The boy’s all-star tilt is scheduled for 5 pm.

Scott Quayle of Riverton and Rory Robinson from Lander will work the boys game with Brandon Gilbreth of Douglas.

South Boys Basketball Roster

Maurie Alexander – Cheyenne South

Ashton Barto – Rawlins

Vidale C’Bearing III – Wyoming Indian

Koye Gilbert – Encampment

Dylan Johnson – Star Valley

Eli Kern – Rawlins

Kade Preuit – Wheatland

Isaiah Rigg – Cheyenne Central

Cameryn Spence – Douglas

Dylan Taylor – Green River

Head Coach: Tagg Lain – Cheyenne Central

Associate Coach: Jim Shaffer – Cheyenne Central

Assistant Coaches: Mick Cochran – Wheatland

North Boys Basketball Roster:

Luca Brooks – Upton

Lucas Engle – Riverton

Toran Graham – Powell

Tisso Guina – Lander

Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis

Tyler Pacheco – Kelly Walsh

Zach Ratcliff – Powell

Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River

Frank Sinclair – Sheridan

Cody Wright – Dubois

Head Coach: Kyle Miller – Dubois

Associate Coach: Mike Marcus – Dubois

Assistant Coaches: Hayden Hatfield – Jackson

South Girls Basketball Roster

Emmie Barnes – Cokeville

Dezreen C’Hair – Wyoming Indian

Megan Counts – Green River

Roree Cowley – Cheyenne Central

Reece Halley – Torrington

Mattie Jones – Torrington

Olivia Nielson – Kemmerer

Allison Olsen – Douglas

Roxanne Rogers – Pinedale

Charlsie Rose – Lyman

Head Coach: Jessica Moretti – Mountain View

Associate Coach: Clinton C. Landon – Green River

Assistant Coach: Rick Carroll – Green River

North Girls Basketball Roster

Logann Alvar – Kelly Walsh

Ryan Bell – Lander

Tamryn Blom – Natrona County

Danica Boyce – Buffalo

Jerrica Caylor – Upton

Emma Patik – Natrona County

KyAnne Petz – Moorcroft

Delanie Salzman – Meeteetse

Josey Steed – Rocky Mountain

Kendall Tietjen – Buffalo

Head Coach: Eric Honeyman – Rocky Mountain

Associate Coach: Justin Moss – Rocky Mountain

Assistant Coach: Cheryl Haslam – Burlington