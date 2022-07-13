Big Fremont County contingent at Wyoming All-Star Games

Tagg Lain of Cheyenne Central coaches the South Boy’s Team with his regular season assistant and former Lander head coach Jim Shaffer. He is also assisted by Mick Cochran of Wheatland.
Wyoming Indian senior Vidale “Tuff C’Bearing” will play a forward position on the elite squad.
It is the North Boy’s squad that has the most Fremont County connections beginning with head coach Kyle Miller of Class 1-A runner-up Dubois. Miller is assisted by his Rams assistant coach Mike Marcus and Jackson Hole head coach Hayden Hatfield.
The North roster is full of Fremont County players, paced by 6-5 Cody Wright of Dubois, 6-6 Lucas Engle of Riverton, 6-0 guard Chaumbrey Romero of Wind River and 5-9 point-guard Tisso Guina of Lander Valley.
On the girl’s side, Dezreen C’Hair of Wyoming Indian will play at forward for the South, and Lander guard Ryan Bell will play for the North. Ironically, Lander is south of Ethete, but the state breaks up alignments to even out rosters.
The girls basketball game begins at 3:00 p.m. on July 23, at Casper College directly after the North/South All-Star Volleyball game which features Lander head coach Marissa Powell and four-time Class 3-A, all-state selection Demi Stauffenberg on the North , along with Tiger assistant coach Kassy Jarvis.
The boy’s all-star tilt is scheduled for 5 pm.
Scott Quayle of Riverton and Rory Robinson from Lander will work the boys game with Brandon Gilbreth of Douglas.
South Boys Basketball Roster
Maurie Alexander – Cheyenne South
Ashton Barto – Rawlins
Vidale C’Bearing III – Wyoming Indian
Koye Gilbert – Encampment
Dylan Johnson – Star Valley
Eli Kern – Rawlins
Kade Preuit – Wheatland
Isaiah Rigg – Cheyenne Central
Cameryn Spence – Douglas
Dylan Taylor – Green River
Head Coach: Tagg Lain – Cheyenne Central
Associate Coach: Jim Shaffer – Cheyenne Central
Assistant Coaches: Mick Cochran – Wheatland
North Boys Basketball Roster:
Luca Brooks – Upton
Lucas Engle – Riverton
Toran Graham – Powell
Tisso Guina – Lander
Hardy Johnson – Thermopolis
Tyler Pacheco – Kelly Walsh
Zach Ratcliff – Powell
Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River
Frank Sinclair – Sheridan
Cody Wright – Dubois
Head Coach: Kyle Miller – Dubois
Associate Coach: Mike Marcus – Dubois
Assistant Coaches: Hayden Hatfield – Jackson
South Girls Basketball Roster
Emmie Barnes – Cokeville
Dezreen C’Hair – Wyoming Indian
Megan Counts – Green River
Roree Cowley – Cheyenne Central
Reece Halley – Torrington
Mattie Jones – Torrington
Olivia Nielson – Kemmerer
Allison Olsen – Douglas
Roxanne Rogers – Pinedale
Charlsie Rose – Lyman
Head Coach: Jessica Moretti – Mountain View
Associate Coach: Clinton C. Landon – Green River
Assistant Coach: Rick Carroll – Green River
North Girls Basketball Roster
Logann Alvar – Kelly Walsh
Ryan Bell – Lander
Tamryn Blom – Natrona County
Danica Boyce – Buffalo
Jerrica Caylor – Upton
Emma Patik – Natrona County
KyAnne Petz – Moorcroft
Delanie Salzman – Meeteetse
Josey Steed – Rocky Mountain
Kendall Tietjen – Buffalo
Head Coach: Eric Honeyman – Rocky Mountain
Associate Coach: Justin Moss – Rocky Mountain
Assistant Coach: Cheryl Haslam – Burlington