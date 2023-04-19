Author Talk w/ Rodger McDaniel at the Riverton Branch Library!

Wyoming author Rodger McDaniel discusses his new book “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind,” April 26th, 7pm, at the Riverton Branch Library.

McDaniel tells the stories of Wyoming people, the pressures they faced, and the grace with which they endured conflict. Through risks to their careers, the unpopularity of their courses, the defamation of their characters, and sometimes, but sadly only sometimes, the vindication of their reputations and their principles. This book is about the flashes of courage these women and men exhibited when it mattered most.

Hear more about the book and McDaniel’s research, and stay for a Q&A April 26th, 7pm at the Riverton Branch Library!

For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by!

About the Author:

Rodger McDaniel has a University of Wyoming law degree and a Master of Divinity Degree with Honors from the Iliff School of Theology in Denver. He served 10 years in the Wyoming legislature, practiced law for 25 years, and pastors Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne today. Rodger was a 2000 Fellow at the College of Preachers, National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., now Cathedral College of Faith and Culture. He and his wife Patricia live in Laramie. They have two children and five grandchildren.