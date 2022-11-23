At most, light snow expected today; dry, seasonalable Thanksgiving likely

Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, some snow will be seen across the area today, so plan accordingly if you will be on the road.

Otherwise, near or just below normal temperatures today, with any snow expected to clear out early Thursday morning.

The NWSR provided the following information on expected snowfall totals.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s for most of the county today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 34 and 29 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper teens.

h/t NWSR
