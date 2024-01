Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Dior Oldman – Dior is the sweetest girl! She comes to school with a smile on her face everyday and she is always ready to learn! She is the first one to do her job and always willing to help out the other students in her class. Diot is so much fun to be around and a true joy to have at Aspen Early Learning Center.