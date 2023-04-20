Appointment, public hearing authorization and more approved by the Commissioners on April 18

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Below is a recap of that meeting.

The Board approved a Natural Resources Conservation Service Assurances Form relating to real property acquisition as required as a co-sponsor of an Emergency Watershed Protection Project for 2023 flood events.

A lease and service agreement between Fremont County and Otterspace, LLC was approved for the installation of direct current charging stations at the Lander Pioneer Museum and Dubois Museum.

The memorandum of agreement between Air Force Special Operations Command, 1st Special Operations Wing and Fremont County was ratified for approval of an aircraft landing zone in conjunction with an upcoming safety drill within Fremont County.

The 2023 Wildland Fire Management annual operating plan was approved.

An annual County license was granted to the Fremont County Shrine Club for their circus at the Fremont County Fairgrounds on July 6, 2023.

The Board appointed Angela Flint to a three-year term on the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission.

The Museum Board was authorized to hold a public hearing for the purpose of amending their fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for unanticipated revenues.

The Board accepted the low bid from Slumberland Furniture, Casper, WY, in the amount of $18,294.96 for furniture for the newly remodeled Circuit Courtroom and Jury Room.

Capital revolving fund bid purchases were approved from Fremont Chevrolet Buick GMC, Riverton, WY, for two pickups for Vehicle Maintenance ($106,000); five pickups for the Transportation Department ($267,740); one Chevy Traverse each for Prevention Program and Planning Department ($32,352 EACH); and two Chevy Traverses for Youth Services ($64,704).

