    #Activate10: Wyoming Indian Schools looking for Holiday Food Giveaway donations

    (Ethete, WY) – The Wyoming Indian School District is planning a Holiday Food Giveaway for students and their families on December 15th.

    The deadline for donations is November 30.

    The school is requesting monetary donations, non-perishable foods, personal/hygiene items, and/or children’s toys.

    A tax exempt receipt will be sent to all those who donate, all donations are appreciated.

    Please contact Lainey Addison, Administrative Assistant at 307-332-3904 for any questions.

