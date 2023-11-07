Activate10: Wyoming Indian Schools looking for Holiday Food Giveaway donations

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Ethete, WY) – The Wyoming Indian School District is planning a Holiday Food Giveaway for students and their families on December 15th.

The deadline for donations is November 30.

The school is requesting monetary donations, non-perishable foods, personal/hygiene items, and/or children’s toys.

A tax exempt receipt will be sent to all those who donate, all donations are appreciated.

Please contact Lainey Addison, Administrative Assistant at 307-332-3904 for any questions.