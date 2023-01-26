Activate10: Support the VFW with a 2023 calendar purchase; get a shot at daily cash prizes, $15K grand prize

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Statewide) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Wyoming is holding their annual calendar sale fundraiser, which lets folks support the VFW and also get a chance to win some amazing cash prizes.

The calendars cost $20, which includes a raffle ticket that makes you eligible for daily $30 drawings all the way through December, multiple monthly drawings ranging from $250 to $500, and a shot at the $15,000 grand prize drawing on Veteran’s Day.

You do not need to be present to win the cash prizes, which are mailed to winners at the end of each month.

Winners will also be announced on the VFW Dept. of Wyoming Facebook page, as well as their website.