Activate10: Jeffrey City Volunteer Fire Department seeking funds, equipment for snow removal

(Jeffrey City, WY) – The Jeffrey City Volunteer Fire Department has had an especially rough winter in terms of snow removal this year, and is currently seeking donations or leads on equipment, according to the following post shared on their Facebook page.

“Well as everyone knows this winter has been a nightmare for some. Jeffrey City Fire has been working hard trying to keep our residents streets and driveways open with our loader, this is not a service we are paid to do, we don’t get any government money to do this, this is out of our own pocket to pay for fuel and wear and tear on our loader and (Tom R.’s) backhoe and we are definitely having a hard time keeping up.

“We appreciate all donations and if somebody can donate the use of a large snowblower and or a snow plow or blade that fits our loader that would be very helpful in this year’s winter war we are having out here. Thanks everyone that has donated and we look forward to keep trying to help all we can.”

Department Chief Vern Redland shared that folks can send donations or information on leads to P.O. Box #7, Jeffrey City, 82310, or even stop and talk to any of the firefighters they see out in the streets.

Folks can also call (307) 544-2318 or email [email protected] for more information.