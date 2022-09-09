#Activate10: Dubois PTA hosting cornhole tournament fundraiser next weekend

#Activate10 by McDonald's
(Dubois, WY) – Dubois PTA is hosting its inaugural cornhole tournament fundraiser on September 17, with the top eight teams facing off on the 18 at noon.

Two person teams with a $60 entry fee. Pre-registration is happening now at Nana’s Bowling & Bakery. Additional details are shared on the flyer below!

