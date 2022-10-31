Activate10: Benefit Taco Dinner for Dawn Holliday Saturday, Nov. 5th

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Fremont County, WY) – A benefit taco dinner will be held on November 5th, 2022 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Fremont Center for Dawn Holliday. The dinner will start at 5pm through 7pm.

Dawn is going through a difficult diagnosis and will need very expensive surgery. Food by Private Chef and La Luna.