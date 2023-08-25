ACFCU donated school supplies to eight Fremont County Schools

(Fremont County, WY) – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union recently donated school supplies to eight Fremont County Schools to kick-off the 2023-2024 school year.
ACFCU donated school supplies to the following schools:
- Dubois Elementary School
- Shoshoni Elementary School
- Baldwin Creek Elementary School (Lander)
- Gannett Peak Elementary School (Lander)
- Willow Creek Elementary School (Riverton)
- Jackson Elementary School (Riverton)
- Ashgrove Elementary School (Riverton)
- Rendezvous Elementary School (Riverton)
The totals for supplies donated are as follows:
- 1,008 Dry Erase Markers
- 22,000 pre-sharpened #2 Pencils
- 960 Glue-sticks
- 800 Pink Erasers
- 336 Boxes of Kleenex
- 1,872 24-packs of Crayons
- 280 lbs of Animal Crackers
- 5,600 packs of Fruit Snacks
“Our motto here at ACFCU is ‘People Helping People’ and we truly live by those words,” shared Khrystyn Lutz, internal audit manager and human resources.