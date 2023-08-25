ACFCU donated school supplies to eight Fremont County Schools

Amanda Fehring
h/t Khrystyn Lutz

(Fremont County, WY) – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union recently donated school supplies to eight Fremont County Schools to kick-off the 2023-2024 school year.

ACFCU donated school supplies to the following schools:

  • Dubois Elementary School
  • Shoshoni Elementary School
  • Baldwin Creek Elementary School (Lander)
  • Gannett Peak Elementary School (Lander)
  • Willow Creek Elementary School (Riverton)
  • Jackson Elementary School (Riverton)
  • Ashgrove Elementary School (Riverton)
  • Rendezvous Elementary School (Riverton)

The totals for supplies donated are as follows:

  • 1,008 Dry Erase Markers
  • 22,000 pre-sharpened #2 Pencils
  • 960 Glue-sticks
  • 800 Pink Erasers
  • 336 Boxes of Kleenex
  • 1,872 24-packs of Crayons
  • 280 lbs of Animal Crackers
  • 5,600 packs of Fruit Snacks

“Our motto here at ACFCU is ‘People Helping People’ and we truly live by those words,” shared Khrystyn Lutz, internal audit manager and human resources.

