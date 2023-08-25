ACFCU donated school supplies to eight Fremont County Schools

(Fremont County, WY) – Atlantic City Federal Credit Union recently donated school supplies to eight Fremont County Schools to kick-off the 2023-2024 school year.

ACFCU donated school supplies to the following schools:

Dubois Elementary School

Shoshoni Elementary School

Baldwin Creek Elementary School (Lander)

Gannett Peak Elementary School (Lander)

Willow Creek Elementary School (Riverton)

Jackson Elementary School (Riverton)

Ashgrove Elementary School (Riverton)

Rendezvous Elementary School (Riverton)

The totals for supplies donated are as follows:

1,008 Dry Erase Markers

22,000 pre-sharpened #2 Pencils

960 Glue-sticks

800 Pink Erasers

336 Boxes of Kleenex

1,872 24-packs of Crayons

280 lbs of Animal Crackers

5,600 packs of Fruit Snacks

“Our motto here at ACFCU is ‘People Helping People’ and we truly live by those words,” shared Khrystyn Lutz, internal audit manager and human resources.