A night of drama unveils Riverton High School’s finest talents tonight at CWC

Get ready for a night of riveting performances and unforgettable moments as Riverton High School Drama invites you to an exclusive one-night-only event!

Event Details:

Date: January 22

January 22 Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Location: Central Wyoming College, Arts Center

Act 1: Showcasing Award-Winning Individual Acts

The evening kicks off with a series of spellbinding individual performances by Riverton High School’s most talented and award-winning students. Hand-picked for your entertainment, these acts promise to showcase the diversity and depth of talent within the drama team. From gripping monologues to comedic brilliance, you’re in for a treat as each student takes the stage to deliver performances that have earned them accolades and recognition.

Act 2: “Requiem: An Act of Remembrance”

Following the individual acts, Act 2 brings you the compelling and emotionally charged production titled “Requiem: An Act of Remembrance.” This powerful act is based on real events, offering a poignant portrayal of a family coming to terms with the memories of their past. Be prepared for a rollercoaster of emotions as the drama unfolds, exploring themes of love, loss, and the strength of the human spirit. Please note that simulated violence is portrayed in some scenes, and parental discretion is highly recommended for individuals under the age of 14.

Admission and Donations

While admission to this extraordinary event is not required, your support is crucial. Donations are greatly appreciated and will contribute to the continued success of Riverton High School Drama. Your generosity ensures that these talented students have the resources they need to continue delivering exceptional performances that enrich our community.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness the brilliance of Riverton’s very own drama team. Gather your friends and family for a night filled with outstanding talent, emotional depth, and a celebration of the arts. Join us tonight at 7:00 pm at Central Wyoming College for an unforgettable experience that promises to linger in your memory long after the final curtain falls!