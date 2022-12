50 Years of Marriage

600 Months of Hugs

2608 Weeks of Laughter

18262 Days Together

438288 Hours of Love

1 Blessed Family

100’s & 100’s of Laughs

Countless Memories Made…

A Never Ending Love Story!

Happy 50th Anniversary

-With love from your children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren

Thanks for celebrating with us! – The County 10 Team

Submit YOUR Birthday or Anniversary Message Here