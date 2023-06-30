2023 Sinks Canyon State Park Photo Contest deadline is August 1

(Fremont County, WY) – Area photographers are encouraged to get their shots of Sinks Canyon, the Loop Road, the South Pass area, and the Popo Agie drainage into Sinks Canyon State Park by August 1.

This is the 43rd annual Sinks Canyon Photo Contest, and every year wonderful shots of our area are submitted – it really helps show off what a beautiful park this is, according to the contest organizers. Wildflowers should be a very strong category with all the moisture this year.

The best of show image and the top ten images picked all receive ribbons and cash prizes, and honorable mention pictures receive ribbons. A people’s choice ribbon is also awarded.

Photos can be entered in several categories, including wildlife, flora, scenic and potpourri.

The winning photos this year will be displayed at the Lander Bake Shop through Labor Day and then at Westward Heights Care Center through September.

Rules are available at the park visitor center or online at www.sinkscanyonstatepark.org.

The contest is sponsored by the Sinks Canyon Conservancy and Westward Heights Care Center.

Call 307-332-6333 for more information.