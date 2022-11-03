2022 Treefort Music Festival once again seeking Wyoming musicians

(Statewide) – The Wyoming Arts Council and Treefort Music Fest are seeking Wyoming-based musicians to perform at the March 22-26, 2023 music festival in Boise, ID.

This is a statewide call open to Wyoming independent musicians of all genres. Several acts will be selected by the talent buyers at Treefort Music Fest and paid for their performance. Selected acts will perform at a Wyoming focused showcase, an official event of the festival, and afforded the opportunity to play additional shows outside of this showcase.

This partnership is part of the Wyoming Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI) to help artists perform and tour out of state, building their audiences and reach.

To apply for consideration, please complete the interest form by Dec. 1, 2022. The interest form can be found online.

Selected artists will be notified by Treefort Music Fest in mid-December. Artists who previously applied via Treefort’s own 2023 artist call will automatically be considered for this Wyoming-specific opportunity.

Artists who previously participated in the 2022 showcase are eligible to apply again, though applications from artists who were not a part of the 2022 showcase will be prioritized.

Treefort Music Fest welcomes spellbinding well-known and independent emerging artists from all over the globe.

Since the festival’s inception, Boise has played host to thousands of bands traveling from within the Treasure Valley or as far as Western Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

Just like the uniqueness of every tree, each Treefort Music Fest features a wide variety of musicians and bands – every Treefort moment has its own soundtrack.

To learn more visit their website.

For additional information about this call, please contact Kimberly Mittelstadt, Wyoming Arts Council Creative Arts Specialist at [email protected], or 307-274-6673.

Check out some stories of Fremont County artists who have performed there in the past here and here.