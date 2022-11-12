Coffee Time: Local musician Christian Wallowing Bull shooting music video this weekend; recently tapped for Treefort Music Festival

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with local musician and Northern Arapaho artist Christian Wallowing Bull, who stopped by to share the details on some pretty big announcements.

If you’ve seen a crew of filmmakers around the Wind River Reservation and other areas in Fremont County this weekend, odds are it was international filmmakers Noam Sol and Dan Lior, who reached out to Christian to shoot a music video for his namesake song, “Wallowing Bull.”

The music video will most likely be released in early January.

Wallowing Bull also announced that he was asked back to perform at the Treefort Music Festival in 2023.

Last year, Christian performed at the festival in the Wyoming Showcase, but was asked to be a part of the featured lineup this year. h/t 2023 Treefort Music Fest lineup poster.

To learn more about the festival, the music video from Sol and Lior, and another DIY video Christian has been working on with family members in the Pine Ridge area, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wallowing Bull below.





