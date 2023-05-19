2022 Shoshoni Citizen of the Year announced Thursday

(Shoshoni, WY) – The annual Shoshoni Citizen of the Year celebration was held at the Community Room on Thursday, May 18, where attendees enjoyed dinner, desserts and celebrated the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Rykki Neale.

Rykki is the executive director of the Shoshoni Senior Center, and received high praises for her work there during last night’s ceremony.

“Well deserving,” Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith said. “You’ve done a lot down there at our Senior Center. A lot of hard work. I hear nothing but good things from all of the seniors.”

Rykki thanked everyone that supports her at the Senior Center.

Certificates of Appreciation were given out to the Shoshoni Citizen of the Year nominees: Hazel Schaefer, Rykki Neale, Jeannie Kroenke, Bart Vroman, Dave Baker, Pat Collins, Ken Cundall, Randy Christensen, Joel Highsmith, Clara Olson, and Cindy Vroman.