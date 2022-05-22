2022 election filings through Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings started on May 12th and are going through May 27th.

Filings for this time period include the following offices: U.S. Officials, Wyoming State Officials, Wyoming Legislative Officials, Fremont County Offices, Precinct Committee Men and Women, Mayors, and Councilmembers.

The Fremont County Election Office shared the following candidate filings through May 19th (no new filings on the 20th). The newest candidate filings are in bold and are listed in order of the candidate filing report.

Lander City Council – Ward 1

Candidate(s): Joshua Hahn, Chris Hulme

Lander City Council – Ward 2

Candidate(s): Austin Shields, Missy White

Lander City Council – Ward 3

Candidate(s): John Larsen

Riverton City Council – Ward 1

Candidate(s): Kyle Larson, Dean Peranteaux (2yr Unexpired Term)

Fremont County Assessor

Republican Candidate(s): Tara Berg

Fremont County Attorney

Republican Candidate(s): Patrick LeBrun

Fremont County Clerk

Republican Candidate(s): Julie Freese

Fremont County Clerk of District Court

Republican Candidate(s): Kristi Green

Fremont County Coroner

Republican Candidate(s): Erin Ivie, Joseph Lucero

Fremont County Sheriff

Republican Candidate(s): Ryan Lee

Fremont County Treasurer

Republican Candidate(s): James Anderson

Commissioner District 1

Republican Candidate(s): Clarence Thomas

Commissioner District 4

Republican Candidate(s): Michael Jones

Dubois Mayor

Candidate(s): Patricia Neveaux

Hudson Councilmembers

Candidate(s): Mary Robeson, Josh Williams

Hudson Mayor

Candidate(s): Michael Anderson

Lander Mayor

Candidate(s): Monte Richardson, Julie Silber

Riverton Mayor

Candidate(s): Richard Gard

Shoshoni Mayor

Candidate(s): Joel Highsmith

State Senator (Senate District 25)

Republican Candidate(s): Cale Case, Shawn Olmstead

State Representative (House District 28)

Republican Candidate(s): John Winter

State Representative (House District 33)

Republican Candidate(s): Sarah Penn, Valaira Whiteman

State Representative (House District 34)

Republican Candidate(s): Pepper Ottman

State Representative (House District 54)

Republican Candidate(s): Lloyd Larsen

State Representative (House District 55)

Republican Candidate(s): Ember Oakley

To review candidate filings for offices such as governor, state superintendent, and state auditor, click here.

Refer to the map server to find your Lander City Council Ward or visit this link if you live in Riverton.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.