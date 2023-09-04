$200K KENO grand prize goes to Dubois local

(Dubois, WY) – Congratulations are in order for 80-year-old Dubois local Ethel “Bernie” Ruff, who was the most recent winner of the Wyoming Lottery KENO grand prize in the amount of $200,000.

The announcement was made today, September 4, on the Wyoming Lottery Facebook page.

The post shared that Bernie has worked as a cashier for 16 years at Bull’s Service and Towing, which is also the location where she purchased her winning ticket.

The announcement also said that Bernie plans to do a bit of traveling with her children and plans to tuck the rest away in savings.

Congratulations, Bernie!