177 bookings reported in December 2023

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee provided a monthly update at the Jan. 9 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting.

There were a total of 177 bookings in December, up 22 from November. The following is the breakdown of the bookings for December: 90 Riverton Police Department, 72 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 24 Lander Police Department, 9 Wyoming Highway Patrol, 0 U.S. Marshals, 4 Shoshoni Police Department, and 0 Dubois Police Department.

The current inmate population as of Jan. 8 is 143 in house and 145 in custody. 101 males, 40 females, 2 juveniles (Natrona County), 0 home confinement, 0 furlough, 1 state hospital, and 0 out-of-county adults.

47 have been sentenced: 30 males and 17 females. 98 are pre-adjudicated: 58 percent District Court, 31 percent Riverton Circuit Court, 10 percent Lander Circuit Court, 1 percent Riverton Municipal Court, and 0 percent Lander Municipal Court.

There have been 4,319 incoming telephone calls – around 280 fewer than November.

1,145 = 911 calls

1,635 = events dispatched/assigned to field unit(s)

961 = law enforcement

520 = EMS

106 = fire (includes controlled burns)

This fiscal year, beginning in July 2023, there have been 24 missions compared to 24 last fiscal year at this time. The total for the year 2023 is 35, compared to 32 in 2022. Four of those missions have resulted in fatalities: Ocean Lake – Drowning, Cirque of the Towers – Fall, Gannett Peak – Fall, and Steamboat Lake – Missing (presumed deceased).