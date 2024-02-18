More

    13 Wolverines – 6 Tigers on to State Wrestling

    Randy Tucker
    Randy Tucker
    Justin Newberry of Riverton and Lander's Billy Velarde are both headed to the state finals - h/t Randy Tucker

    It was a competitive two days for Riverton and Lander wrestlers at the Class 3-A West Regional held in Wolverine Gym. Green River ran away with the team title, with Pinedale making a strong showing for second place.

    Zaryc Prosser slammed Plancarte of Green River on his way to the 3-A regional crown – h/t Randy Tucker

    The Lander Tigers qualified six wrestlers for next weekend’s state finals in Casper with 150-pound Hunter Velarde a champion.

    Ryan Watson was runner up at 215 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

    The Riverton Wolverines had a great tournament, qualifying 13 wrestlers for the state championships. Zaryc Prosser won the 285-pound division, with teammate Ryan Watson second at 215 pounds.

    Advertisement
    Riverton’s Travis Hurtado worked for a takedown – h/t Randy Tucker

    The tournament was held on four mats, three on the main floor and one in the wrestling room, in conjunction with the girls’ regional tournament.

    Talon Thoman locked up with an Evanston wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

    Class 3-A West Regional Wrestling Team Scores: 1. Green River 246.5, 2. Pinedale 209, 3. Cody 156, 4. Powell 145, 5. Evanston 143, 6. Riverton 108, 7. Lyman 82.5, 8. Lander 57, 9. Mountain View 38

    Lander’s Sawyer Nachazel looked to escape at 144 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

    106: 1. Bentley Johnson, GR, 6. Cortley Briggs, RIV

    113: 1. Lucas Todd, GR, 4. Coaltyn Laird, LAN, 7. Drake Echer, RIV, 8. Henry Quiver, LAN

    Advertisement

    120: 1. Ryan Nutt, PIN, 6. Konner Frost, RIV

    Kolton Bonebaker got out of this combination – h/t Randy Tucker

    126: 1. Wylee Wilson, PIN

    132: 1. Axel Mackinnon, GR, 4. Landon Jones, LAN, 5. Dennis Thornock, RIV

    Advertisement

    138: 1. Jake Hammer, PIN, 5. Landen Withrow, RIV

    144: 1. Nick Weipert, GR, 6. Jackson Larsen, RIV

    Riverton’s Frankie Strickland and Lander’s Colin McWilliams worked for points – h/t Randy Tucker

    150: 1. Hunter Velarde, LAN, 8. Talon Thoman, RIV

    Advertisement

    157: 1. Kale Knezovich, GR, 5. Billy Velarde, LAN, 6. Justin Newberry, RIV

    Cody West of Lander against Kemp from Pinedale – h/t Randy Tucker

    165: 1. James Herwaldt, GR

    175: 1. Brady Roberts, EVN, 7. Tristen Anderson, RIV

    190: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM, 4. Jordan May, RIV, 6. Daniel Clawson, RIV

    Riverton coaches Matt Coughanour and Bobby Thomas broke down a match with Frankie Strickland – h/t Randy Tucker

    215: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW, 2. Ryan Watson, RIV

    285: 1. Zaryc Prosser, RIV

    Editor’s Note: A previous version of this said only five Tiger wrestlers were going to state when, in fact, six are going.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.