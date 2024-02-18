13 Wolverines – 6 Tigers on to State Wrestling

It was a competitive two days for Riverton and Lander wrestlers at the Class 3-A West Regional held in Wolverine Gym. Green River ran away with the team title, with Pinedale making a strong showing for second place.
The Lander Tigers qualified six wrestlers for next weekend’s state finals in Casper with 150-pound Hunter Velarde a champion.
The Riverton Wolverines had a great tournament, qualifying 13 wrestlers for the state championships. Zaryc Prosser won the 285-pound division, with teammate Ryan Watson second at 215 pounds.
The tournament was held on four mats, three on the main floor and one in the wrestling room, in conjunction with the girls’ regional tournament.
Class 3-A West Regional Wrestling Team Scores: 1. Green River 246.5, 2. Pinedale 209, 3. Cody 156, 4. Powell 145, 5. Evanston 143, 6. Riverton 108, 7. Lyman 82.5, 8. Lander 57, 9. Mountain View 38
106: 1. Bentley Johnson, GR, 6. Cortley Briggs, RIV
113: 1. Lucas Todd, GR, 4. Coaltyn Laird, LAN, 7. Drake Echer, RIV, 8. Henry Quiver, LAN
120: 1. Ryan Nutt, PIN, 6. Konner Frost, RIV
126: 1. Wylee Wilson, PIN
132: 1. Axel Mackinnon, GR, 4. Landon Jones, LAN, 5. Dennis Thornock, RIV
138: 1. Jake Hammer, PIN, 5. Landen Withrow, RIV
144: 1. Nick Weipert, GR, 6. Jackson Larsen, RIV
150: 1. Hunter Velarde, LAN, 8. Talon Thoman, RIV
157: 1. Kale Knezovich, GR, 5. Billy Velarde, LAN, 6. Justin Newberry, RIV
165: 1. James Herwaldt, GR
175: 1. Brady Roberts, EVN, 7. Tristen Anderson, RIV
190: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM, 4. Jordan May, RIV, 6. Daniel Clawson, RIV
215: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW, 2. Ryan Watson, RIV
285: 1. Zaryc Prosser, RIV
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this said only five Tiger wrestlers were going to state when, in fact, six are going.