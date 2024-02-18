13 Wolverines – 6 Tigers on to State Wrestling

It was a competitive two days for Riverton and Lander wrestlers at the Class 3-A West Regional held in Wolverine Gym. Green River ran away with the team title, with Pinedale making a strong showing for second place. Zaryc Prosser slammed Plancarte of Green River on his way to the 3-A regional crown – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lander Tigers qualified six wrestlers for next weekend’s state finals in Casper with 150-pound Hunter Velarde a champion. Ryan Watson was runner up at 215 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

The Riverton Wolverines had a great tournament, qualifying 13 wrestlers for the state championships. Zaryc Prosser won the 285-pound division, with teammate Ryan Watson second at 215 pounds.

Advertisement

Riverton’s Travis Hurtado worked for a takedown – h/t Randy Tucker

The tournament was held on four mats, three on the main floor and one in the wrestling room, in conjunction with the girls’ regional tournament. Talon Thoman locked up with an Evanston wrestler – h/t Randy Tucker

Class 3-A West Regional Wrestling Team Scores: 1. Green River 246.5, 2. Pinedale 209, 3. Cody 156, 4. Powell 145, 5. Evanston 143, 6. Riverton 108, 7. Lyman 82.5, 8. Lander 57, 9. Mountain View 38 Lander’s Sawyer Nachazel looked to escape at 144 pounds – h/t Randy Tucker

106: 1. Bentley Johnson, GR, 6. Cortley Briggs, RIV

113: 1. Lucas Todd, GR, 4. Coaltyn Laird, LAN, 7. Drake Echer, RIV, 8. Henry Quiver, LAN

Advertisement

120: 1. Ryan Nutt, PIN, 6. Konner Frost, RIV Kolton Bonebaker got out of this combination – h/t Randy Tucker

126: 1. Wylee Wilson, PIN

132: 1. Axel Mackinnon, GR, 4. Landon Jones, LAN, 5. Dennis Thornock, RIV

Advertisement

138: 1. Jake Hammer, PIN, 5. Landen Withrow, RIV

144: 1. Nick Weipert, GR, 6. Jackson Larsen, RIV Riverton’s Frankie Strickland and Lander’s Colin McWilliams worked for points – h/t Randy Tucker

150: 1. Hunter Velarde, LAN, 8. Talon Thoman, RIV

Advertisement

157: 1. Kale Knezovich, GR, 5. Billy Velarde, LAN, 6. Justin Newberry, RIV Cody West of Lander against Kemp from Pinedale – h/t Randy Tucker

165: 1. James Herwaldt, GR

175: 1. Brady Roberts, EVN, 7. Tristen Anderson, RIV

190: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM, 4. Jordan May, RIV, 6. Daniel Clawson, RIV Riverton coaches Matt Coughanour and Bobby Thomas broke down a match with Frankie Strickland – h/t Randy Tucker

215: 1. Jimmy Dees, POW, 2. Ryan Watson, RIV

285: 1. Zaryc Prosser, RIV

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this said only five Tiger wrestlers were going to state when, in fact, six are going.