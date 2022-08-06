Wyoming Secretary of State Candidate Forum happening Monday

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host a 2022 candidates’ forum for the office of Secretary of State in a live-streamed event on August 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public at Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne at 910 Barbara Street, Casper, Wyoming.

The forum is presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and will be livestreamed on Wyoming PBS. Facilitators for the forum are Craig Blumenshine, former Wyoming PBS Sr. Public Affairs Producer, and Steve Peck, Wyoming PBS Sr. Public Affairs Producer.

An invitation has been extended to all Secretary of State candidates.

The format for Monday’s forum will include questions by the facilitators, Boys & Girls Club teens in attendance, and general audience members.

For those not able to attend, the forum can be viewed via live stream at: https://youtu.be/uQHuipjDrfY

The forum aligns with the civic engagement mission of Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne, where students experience a complete economy: business transactions, profit and loss, payroll, insurance premiums, town government and civics.