Tara Nethercott for Secretary of State; Fremont County Endorsements

Tara Nethercott, h/t Fremont County Supporters of Tara Nethercott

Paid for by Fremont County Supporters of Tara Nethercott

Tara Nethercott, born and raised in Fremont County, Wyoming embodies the principled leadership we need for the position of Secretary of State. Join with these Fremont County residents in voting for Tara Nethercott in the Primary Election on August 16th.

Eli Bebout 
Former President of the Wyoming Senate, and Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives:
“As a seasoned conservative common sense lady from Fremont County, Tara is the best choice for Secretary of State. As we pass Wyoming’s future off to the next generation, I want Tara to carry that torch. She has my support.”

Diana Enzi 
Wife of former U.S. Senator, Mike Enzi:
“I am please o endorse Tara Nethercott for Wyoming Secretary of State. Tara is a daughter of the Equality State and the Secretary of State we deserve. She has a history of service to Wyoming. She is committed to fair and secure elections and a strong business environment. Join me in voting for Tara Nethercott for Wyoming Secretary of State.”

Mandy Fabel
Leadership Wyoming Classmate of Tara Nethercott:
“The office of Secretary of State requires a leader with unwavering integrity and that person is Tara Nethercott. Businesses need stability in state government, Tara has the experience, knowledge, and work ethic to protect and promote a healthy business climate in Wyoming. Join me in voting for Tara Nethercott.”

Alan K. Simpson
Former U.S. Senator:
“Wyoming’s history is replete with the influence of strong Wyoming women providing the foundation this conservative state is built on. Tara Nethercott is a savvy homegrown Fremont County product that knows the lay of the land, and whose intelligence, strength, and endurance are just what the doctor ordered to fill the position of Secretary of State. She will continue building on the foundation her predecessors laid before her. My wagon’s hitched, and it’s hitched to support Tara Nethercott to be our next Secretary of State, she is the real thing. Please join me, vote for Tara.”  

From friends and family to neighbors and co-workers, individuals all over Fremont County support Tara Nethercott for Secretary of State, including…

Travis & Danielle McNivenPavillion
Representative Lloyd & Becky LarsenLander
Mike Jones  Fremont. Co. CommissionerLander
Brian & Tami RohrbacherHudson
Delbert and Pat McOmieLander
Rick & Babes FagnantLander
Mark & Kim LambertFt. Washakie
John B. BrownLander
Brett & Tara BergLander
Don HarmonLander
Jim AllenBoulder Flats
Brooke BerLander
Julie FreeseMissouri Valley
Tom YoutzRiverton
Lois HerbstShoshoni
Kristi GreenLander
Tim & Rosanne McKinneyTwin Creek
Corte & Laura McGuffeyRiverton
Joe & Rose StanburyRiverton
Jim & Georgia DavisRiverton
Ron & Linda VosikaRiverton
Representative Ember OakleyRiverton
Pat LeBrun, Fremont County AttorneyRiverton
Jared KailLander
Mike AndersonHudson
Dennis TippetsRiverton
Randy & Susan TuckerRiverton
Shawn GriffinRiverton
Ruby CalvertRiverton

