Wyoming ranks among safest states for cyclists

(Wyoming) – A national 2024 study revealing both the most dangerous and safest states for cyclists was released by Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP.

Their study took several metrics into account for the rankings including number of traffic fatalities, cyclist fatalities, number of cyclists struck by vehicles and much more. They found that Wyoming ranks among the top five safest places for bicycle enthusiasts.

Rank State Total traffic fatalities (2021) Number of cycling fatalities (2021) Percentage of cycling fatalities Cyclist fatality rate per 100,000 people 1. West Virginia 280 0 0.0% 0 2. South Dakota 148 0 0.0% 0 3. Vermont 74 0 0.0% 0 4. Wyoming 110 0 0.0% 0 5. Nebraska 221 1 0.50% 0.05 Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, the most dangerous places to ride a bike saw the Sunshine State lead the rankings.

Rank State Total traffic fatalities (2021) Number of cycling fatalities (2021) Percentage of cycling fatalities Cyclist fatality rate per 100,000 people 1. Florida 3,738 197 5.3% 0.9 2. Louisiana 972 34 3.5% 0.74 3. Arizona 1,180 45 3.8% 0.62 4. Mississippi 772 16 2.1% 0.54 5. South Carolina 1,198 23 1.9% 0.44 Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP

The study found that cycling had increased by 37% from 2019 to 2022. They also discovered that the majority of cycling deaths occurred in the months of September, October and November and most often between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.