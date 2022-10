(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Jaycees are raffling off two tickets in the Wildcatter Club for the Cowboys vs. Aggies game on Saturday, October 22 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

$50 per raffle entry and only 200 entries are available. The drawing will be held on October 14. Details below.

Funds raised will go toward leadership development skills in their members ages 18-40, especially in going to state and national training.

